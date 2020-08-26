Crown Price Tops $0.0784 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $4,720.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,366.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.88 or 0.02409455 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00654142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003977 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000530 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,370,680 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

