Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. CL King downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.45.

CROX opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth about $2,837,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 157.0% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Crocs by 370.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

