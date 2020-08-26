Critical Contrast: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Chemed (NASDAQ:CHE)

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chemed and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 0 4 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

Chemed presently has a consensus target price of $515.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. AdaptHealth has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Chemed.

Risk and Volatility

Chemed has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 12.99% 36.71% 20.52% AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemed and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $1.94 billion 4.20 $219.92 million $13.95 36.66 AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.51 -$15.00 million $0.30 73.43

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth. Chemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Chemed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chemed beats AdaptHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

