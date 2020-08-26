Critical Comparison: Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFTIF)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Profire Energy alerts:

42.5% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profire Energy and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -7.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.93 $2.02 million N/A N/A Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) N/A

Profire Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Profire Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.