Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 126,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

