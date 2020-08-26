Crane Co. (CR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Crane has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE:CR opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

