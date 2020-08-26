Crane Co. (CR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.
Crane has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
NYSE:CR opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.