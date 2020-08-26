CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.