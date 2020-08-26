Cowen Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $270.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.69.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 114,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $759,830,000 after purchasing an additional 102,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

