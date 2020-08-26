Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVET has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 214,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.