Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $344.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $346.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

