Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. Cortexyme has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 49,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $2,049,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,324.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the first quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

