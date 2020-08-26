Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corteva were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,189,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after buying an additional 217,682 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CSFB decreased their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

