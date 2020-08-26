Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Corning by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Corning by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Corning stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 328.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

