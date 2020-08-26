Contrasting KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR alerts:

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SEGRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 12.50% 149.63% 12.48% SEGRO N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SEGRO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33 SEGRO 2 5 4 0 2.18

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEGRO has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and SEGRO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR $2.26 billion 2.34 $268.12 million N/A N/A SEGRO $552.27 million 24.19 $1.10 billion N/A N/A

SEGRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR.

Summary

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR beats SEGRO on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women. It also provides beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, and liquid body wash; and professional products, such as dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths, as well as underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebé, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, GoodNites, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Blumen, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex. It also exports its products. The company is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in nine other European countries.

Receive News & Ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.