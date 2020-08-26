Contrasting HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.88 billion 3.50 $5.75 billion $1.43 9.20 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $24.63 billion 0.95 $1.43 billion $0.17 18.92

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HENNES & MAURIT/ADR. Sun Hung Kai Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 2.49% 9.29% 3.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sun Hung Kai Properties and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 3 5 2 0 1.90

Volatility & Risk

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sun Hung Kai Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sun Hung Kai Properties pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose. The company also operates a portfolio of hotels. In addition, it provides property management services, from security, daily cleaning, facility management and landscaping to various value-added services; construction-related services, including electrical and fire prevention systems, construction plant and machinery, and landscaping; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising contractors all risks, employees compensation, third party liability, property all risks, commercial, medical, householders comprehensive, fire, employees compensation, travel, personal accident, and motor vehicles. Further, the company offers voice, multimedia, and broadband services; and data infrastructure and data-centric services, broadband connectivity, communal aerial broadcast distribution/satellite master antenna television, and surveillance systems. Additionally, it manages car parks and offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates expressway; provides public bus transportation services; operates department stores and shopping malls; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. As of March 29, 2018, it had approximately 4,900 stores in 72 markets, including franchise markets; and 47 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.