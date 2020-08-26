Contrasting Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Entera Bio alerts:

17.4% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Entera Bio and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Entera Bio presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.69%. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.89%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -151.10% -99.01% Genocea Biosciences N/A -219.99% -83.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and Genocea Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $240,000.00 62.39 -$10.80 million N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$38.95 million ($2.09) -1.14

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.