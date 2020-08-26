Contrasting China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) & Harmony Gold Mining (NASDAQ:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $1.87 billion 1.67 -$183.79 million $0.14 41.36 China Natural Resources $1.86 million 17.01 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 1 0 2.00 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential downside of 29.19%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi-Golpu, a gold-copper project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke, a gold-copper project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

