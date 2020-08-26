Comparing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and RLI (NASDAQ:RLI)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

RLI has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RLI and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 2 1 0 2.33 Palomar 0 1 5 0 2.83

RLI currently has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.10%. Palomar has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.50%. Given RLI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe RLI is more favorable than Palomar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Palomar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $1.00 billion 4.20 $191.64 million $2.57 36.44 Palomar $113.30 million 24.19 $10.62 million $1.73 62.21

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. RLI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 12.70% 12.03% 3.39% Palomar 28.80% 17.46% 10.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats RLI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for low to moderate classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. The company markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

