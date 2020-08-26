Comparing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OGE Energy and El Paso Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.23 billion 2.89 $433.60 million $2.16 14.89 El Paso Electric $861.99 million 3.24 $123.04 million N/A N/A

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric.

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. OGE Energy pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OGE Energy has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy -5.53% 11.22% 4.04% El Paso Electric 9.66% 7.55% 2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OGE Energy and El Paso Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 El Paso Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

OGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Summary

OGE Energy beats El Paso Electric on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 11 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,616 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 52 substations and 5,100 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems include 345 substations; 29,345 structure miles of overhead lines; 2,940 miles of underground conduit; and 10,932 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 297 miles of underground conduit, and 685 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

