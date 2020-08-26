Comparing Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Travelzoo (OTCMKTS:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98% Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85%

Travelzoo has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and Mastermind’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.75 $4.16 million $0.34 21.74 Mastermind $3.95 million 4.29 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Travelzoo and Mastermind, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mastermind.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mastermind on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

