Comparing Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) & Apollo Endosurgery (NYSE:APEN)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cantel Medical and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 Apollo Endosurgery 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cantel Medical presently has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.85%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 2.75% 12.32% 5.10% Apollo Endosurgery -81.70% -565.93% -45.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantel Medical and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $918.16 million 2.41 $55.04 million $2.37 22.14 Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 0.65 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -0.92

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Apollo Endosurgery on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

