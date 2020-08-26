Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) versus RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (NYSE:RDEIY) Financial Analysis

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia 17.67% 15.62% 7.27% RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.95 billion 0.81 $504.25 million $1.60 7.33 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 4.76 N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has higher revenue and earnings than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and RED ELECTRICA C/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 0 3 0 3.00 RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.