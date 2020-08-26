Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Up 6.2%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.43. 378,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 345,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of research firms have commented on CVGI. Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.46 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 87,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.