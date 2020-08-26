COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Get COLLPLANT HOLDI/S alerts:

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 334.65% and a negative net margin of 404.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter worth $4,214,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.