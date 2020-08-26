CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 404.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CNSP opened at $2.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

In related news, CFO Christopher Downs purchased 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $289,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

