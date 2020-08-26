CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) vs. Dxi Energy (NYSE:DXIEF) Critical Survey

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) and Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CNOOC has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dxi Energy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNOOC and Dxi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNOOC N/A N/A N/A Dxi Energy -482.84% N/A -199.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNOOC and Dxi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNOOC 0 4 5 0 2.56 Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNOOC currently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.23%. Given CNOOC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CNOOC is more favorable than Dxi Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNOOC and Dxi Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNOOC $33.50 billion 1.58 $8.77 billion $19.68 6.03 Dxi Energy $950,000.00 0.77 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Energy.

Summary

CNOOC beats Dxi Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Dxi Energy Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

