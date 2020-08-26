CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the first quarter worth $799,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 332.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 19.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

CEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DBS Vickers raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNOOC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CEO opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. CNOOC Ltd has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

