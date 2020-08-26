Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 854,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

CNA stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Cna Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 99,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $3,259,237.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cna Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 144.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cna Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cna Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

