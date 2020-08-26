CMS Energy Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.97.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 89,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

