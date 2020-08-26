Clovis Oncology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 19,231 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,479 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $466.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

