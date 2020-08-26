Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 50,930 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher J. Mcclincy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $87.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.