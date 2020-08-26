Childrens Place Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 16,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average daily volume of 1,393 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

