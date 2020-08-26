Childrens Place Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 16,162 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average daily volume of 1,393 call options.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $95.53.
In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.