Childrens Place Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,725 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 430 put options.
PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.
Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.
In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.
Childrens Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
