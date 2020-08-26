Childrens Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 16,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,393 call options.

In other Childrens Place news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland purchased 2,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 287,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $95.53.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

