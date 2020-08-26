Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.98.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.