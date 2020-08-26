Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target dropped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.99% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
