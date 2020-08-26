Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target dropped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

