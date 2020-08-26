Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.25.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $608.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.36. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $620.19. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

