Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $2,490,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cerner by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.