CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.