Capital One Financial Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Equal Weight

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 3.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,224,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources by 400.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 794,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

