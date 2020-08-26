Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,451,000 after buying an additional 2,769,648 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,096,000 after purchasing an additional 327,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.84 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

