Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.