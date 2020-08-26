Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.31.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $74.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after buying an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.