CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

