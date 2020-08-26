Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Get Camtek alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $600.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Camtek by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Camtek by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Camtek by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.