Cal Henderson Sells 3,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $90,180.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $45,135.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $47,370.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $49,530.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $47,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $50,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $49,905.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00.

Slack stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Slack by 88.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 696,835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Slack by 78.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WORK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

