Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics 7.65% 20.99% 8.91% Inphi -14.44% 10.23% 3.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and Inphi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics 2 2 4 0 2.25 Inphi 0 2 13 0 2.87

Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $149.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.78%. Inphi has a consensus target price of $126.07, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Inphi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cabot Microelectronics and Inphi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 4.43 $39.22 million $6.72 23.56 Inphi $365.64 million 16.53 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -1,939.50

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Inphi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

