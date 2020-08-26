BWS Financial Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities research analysts at BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.