Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $194.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.71, for a total transaction of $75,439.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

