Burlington Stores (BURL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.98 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

